Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Tri-Services Team's Heroic Swim Expedition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised a tri-Services team for their bravery during an arduous open water swimming expedition. The team embarked on this mission to honor Param Vir Chakra awardees, successfully overcoming multiple obstacles at sea.

Speaking at a ceremonial event, Singh highlighted the team's valor and resilience, which led to the successful completion of a first-of-its-kind expedition that covered 21 islands in the Andaman & Nicobar archipelago, each named after a PVC awardee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously named the islands to honor these brave soldiers. The expedition, launched by the Andaman & Nicobar Command, incorporated severe challenges such as exhaustion, dehydration, and encounters with marine life, but concluded successfully on Independence Day. The team was led by Wing Commander Paramvir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)