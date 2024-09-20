Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Tri-Services Team's Heroic Swim Expedition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended a tri-Services team for their courageous open water swimming expedition, which paid tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardees. The team swam to 21 islands in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, named after the awardees, overcoming numerous challenges including rough seas and marine life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:05 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Tri-Services Team's Heroic Swim Expedition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised a tri-Services team for their bravery during an arduous open water swimming expedition. The team embarked on this mission to honor Param Vir Chakra awardees, successfully overcoming multiple obstacles at sea.

Speaking at a ceremonial event, Singh highlighted the team's valor and resilience, which led to the successful completion of a first-of-its-kind expedition that covered 21 islands in the Andaman & Nicobar archipelago, each named after a PVC awardee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously named the islands to honor these brave soldiers. The expedition, launched by the Andaman & Nicobar Command, incorporated severe challenges such as exhaustion, dehydration, and encounters with marine life, but concluded successfully on Independence Day. The team was led by Wing Commander Paramvir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024