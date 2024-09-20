Arundhati Roy Unveils Heartfelt Memoir 'Mother Mary Comes to Me'

Booker-winning writer Arundhati Roy is set to release her first memoir, 'Mother Mary Comes to Me', in September next year. The announcement was made by Penguin Random House on Friday.

The memoir offers an intimate, inspiring account of how Roy became the person she is today, profoundly influenced by her relationship with her extraordinary mother, Mary Roy. Mary, who passed away in September 2022, was a well-known women's rights activist.

'I have been writing this book all my life,' Roy said in a statement. 'Even more than a daughter mourning the passing of her mother, I mourn her as a writer who has lost her most enthralling subject.'

(With inputs from agencies.)