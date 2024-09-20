Left Menu

Kajju's Battle: Snow Leopard Fights Osteosarcoma in Kufri Zoo

Kajju, the snow leopard in Kufri Zoo, is battling osteosarcoma, a malignant bone cancer in his left foreleg. Officials are seeking guidance from veterinary institutes for his treatment. The decision on amputation is pending due to complications. Kajju is currently in isolation receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kajju, the lone snow leopard at Kufri Zoo in Shimla, is grappling with osteosarcoma, a severe bone cancer in his left foreleg. His life hangs in the balance as officials seek expert advice on the next steps in his treatment.

The wildlife department has reached out to veterinary research institutes for further recommendations. Kajju suffered an injury during a rescue operation in Lahaul and Spiti district last November, which worsened, leading to the cancer diagnosis.

Veterinarians suggested amputation two weeks ago, but complications with anesthesia, potential infections, and the aggressive nature of the cancer pose significant challenges. A committee will soon decide whether to proceed with amputation or continue with medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

