Star-Studded Launch of 'Zindagi' from 'Binny and Family'

The anticipation for 'Binny and Family' surged to new heights as the 'Zindagi' song by Vishal Mishra was unveiled by the Stree 2 team, featuring Abhishek Banerjee and director Amar Kaushik, in Mumbai on Friday. The event saw a star-studded lineup including the film's cast and creators.

Abhishek Banerjee, who shares a bond with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini, commented, 'Anjini, I just want to tell you that Varun is family. And you are Varun's family, so involuntarily you are my family.' He praised the film's trailer and lauded the independence and intelligence of the younger generation, reflecting on their capability to adapt to societal changes.

Producer Mahaveer Jain, who orchestrated the launch, detailed how the presence of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan came about. He praised their humility and credited the success of Stree and Stree 2 to divine blessings and team efforts. Amar Kaushik emphasized the equal effort behind all films, regardless of scale, and commended the Binny and Family team.

The film, marking Anjini Dhawan's acting debut, features Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, and Himani Shivpuri. The recently released trailer sheds light on Binny's life and her challenges due to generational differences with her grandparents. The film promises to be a captivating watch.

This slice-of-life narrative, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. (ANI)

