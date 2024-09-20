Madhya Pradesh Congress Stages Tractor Rallies Demanding Higher Soybean Prices

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday launched tractor rallies statewide, advocating for a procurement price of Rs 6000 per quintal for soybean.

The rallies saw participation from around 500 tractors and 5,000 farmers in each of the 55 districts on the eleventh day of the party's 'Kisan Nyaya Yatra'. MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari confirmed this to PTI.

Tragically, a homeguard named Dharmendra Solanki, on duty at a rally in Ujjain, passed away after experiencing chest pain. In another incident, Congress leader Dharmesh Jain fell off a tractor during the Ujjain protest but is reported to be in stable condition at a private hospital. Additionally, a worker in Indore sustained injuries while attempting to dismantle a barricade, with video footage showing Patwari providing assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)