Punjab CM Insists on Naming Halwara Airport After Martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated his demand for naming the Halwara airport in Ludhiana after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha on Friday.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, CM Mann highlighted that the Punjab assembly had unanimously passed an official resolution on March 22, 2023, urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation to name the upcoming international airport at the Indian Airforce Station Halwara in Ludhiana as 'Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport'.

Mann mentioned that the interim terminal building of this airport is expected to be ready by the end of this month, with flights starting by the year-end. Additionally, Mann underscored that renaming the airport would be a humble tribute to the iconic martyr who inspired young generations to selflessly serve the country.

The CM emphasized the importance of naming airports, universities, and other institutions after martyr leaders to perpetuate their legacy and inspire youth towards national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)