Acharya Pramod Krishnam Calls for Action on Alleged Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has condemned the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati temple laddus, calling it a horrendous sin against Hindu sentiments. He demanded strict action and supported the formation of a national board to oversee temple issues. Krishnam also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and supported several national reforms.
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has described the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati temple laddu as a horrendous sin, demanding strict action against those responsible.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently claimed substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in the laddus, criticizing the former YSRCP government.
"It is a horrendous sin that has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. Strict action must be taken against all those who are involved in this conspiracy," said Krishnam, expelled from Congress earlier this year.
Krishnam endorsed Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's proposal to establish a national board for temple-related issues.
Kalyan suggested forming a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to address temple issues at a national level.
Krishnam also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming his foreign statements attack the country. He advocated for 'one country, one election', Uniform Civil Code, and population control law, considering them national priorities.
