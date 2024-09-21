Tensions Rise as Residents Oppose Mosque Demolition in Dharavi

Tensions escalated in Dharavi slum on Saturday as hundreds of residents gathered to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to demolish an alleged illegal portion of a local mosque.

A significant police presence has been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents amid the heightened situation.

BMC officials aimed to demolish an allegedly illegal portion of the Mehboob-E-Subhani mosque on 90 Feet Road, but they were blocked by a large number of residents. Subsequently, hundreds assembled outside Dharavi police station to protest. Heavy police 'bandobast' has been deployed, and talks are ongoing among mosque representatives, BMC officials, and the police.

