Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Residents Oppose Mosque Demolition in Dharavi

Tensions escalated in Dharavi slum as residents opposed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to demolish an alleged illegal portion of a mosque. Heavy police presence has been maintained to prevent incidents. Residents protested in front of the Dharavi police station. Talks are ongoing among mosque representatives, BMC officials, and police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 11:57 IST
Tensions Rise as Residents Oppose Mosque Demolition in Dharavi
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Dharavi slum on Saturday as hundreds of residents gathered to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to demolish an alleged illegal portion of a local mosque.

A significant police presence has been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents amid the heightened situation.

BMC officials aimed to demolish an allegedly illegal portion of the Mehboob-E-Subhani mosque on 90 Feet Road, but they were blocked by a large number of residents. Subsequently, hundreds assembled outside Dharavi police station to protest. Heavy police 'bandobast' has been deployed, and talks are ongoing among mosque representatives, BMC officials, and the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024