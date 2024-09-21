Ridley Scott Teases 'Gladiator 3' Plans Amid 'Gladiator II' Hype
Filmmaker Ridley Scott has hinted at a possible third Gladiator movie, even as he prepares for the release of Gladiator II in November. The sequel, set two decades after the original, will feature Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and others. Scott compares the sequel's ending to 'The Godfather'.
Filmmaker Ridley Scott has teased the possibility of a third installment in the Gladiator franchise. The director, renowned for his 2000 Oscar-winning hit 'Gladiator,' starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, is currently gearing up for the release of 'Gladiator II' this November.
In an interview with French magazine Premiere, Scott revealed his thoughts on creating a trilogy. 'With that, I'm already toying with the idea of 'Gladiator 3'. No, seriously! I've lit the fuse,' noted Scott. He compared the ending of 'Gladiator II' to 'The Godfather,' signaling a complex storyline ahead.
'Gladiator II' is set two decades after the first movie. It stars Paul Mescal as a grown-up Lucius, originally portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark. The sequel focuses on Lucius in Numidia and his consequential return to the Roman Colosseum. The film also features Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Connie Nielsen, reprising her role as Lucius' mother Lucilla.
