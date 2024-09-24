Prime Minister Modi's Impact on the Sikh Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several members of the Sikh community in the US, who expressed their gratitude for his government's contributions to their community.

'We were so happy, and what a positive feeling we had after the meeting. We greeted the prime minister with the Sikh traditional jaikara and he graciously replied,' said Jasdip Singh Jassee from Sikhs of America after meeting Modi in New York.

Prominent Sikh leader Darshan Singh Dhaliwal from Wisconsin also met the Prime Minister.

'We had a very good discussion. The prime minister has done a lot for the Sikh community, including the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and celebrating Guru Nanak's 550th birthday,' Jassee told PTI.

Jassee also highlighted Modi's efforts in abolishing the blacklist of Sikhs who couldn't visit India and seeking justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

'We thanked him today and plan to take another delegation to India soon to discuss further issues,' he added, congratulating Modi for his successful US visit.

Modi concluded his three-day official visit to the US on Monday.

'What we saw in Long Island was a sea of supporters— not just of Modi but of India,' Jassee said about the community event in New York that gathered over 13,000 Indian-Americans.

'Ironically, the same area had seen a similar crowd during an India-Pakistan cricket match,' Jassee remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)