Prime Minister Modi's Impact on the Sikh Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Sikh community in the US, receiving praise for his government's efforts toward the community. Key achievements included the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Guru Nanak's 550th birthday celebrations, and justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Updated: 24-09-2024 07:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several members of the Sikh community in the US, who expressed their gratitude for his government's contributions to their community.

'We were so happy, and what a positive feeling we had after the meeting. We greeted the prime minister with the Sikh traditional jaikara and he graciously replied,' said Jasdip Singh Jassee from Sikhs of America after meeting Modi in New York.

Prominent Sikh leader Darshan Singh Dhaliwal from Wisconsin also met the Prime Minister.

'We had a very good discussion. The prime minister has done a lot for the Sikh community, including the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and celebrating Guru Nanak's 550th birthday,' Jassee told PTI.

Jassee also highlighted Modi's efforts in abolishing the blacklist of Sikhs who couldn't visit India and seeking justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

'We thanked him today and plan to take another delegation to India soon to discuss further issues,' he added, congratulating Modi for his successful US visit.

Modi concluded his three-day official visit to the US on Monday.

'What we saw in Long Island was a sea of supporters— not just of Modi but of India,' Jassee said about the community event in New York that gathered over 13,000 Indian-Americans.

'Ironically, the same area had seen a similar crowd during an India-Pakistan cricket match,' Jassee remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

