Japan Urges China to Secure Japanese Citizens After Stabbing Incident

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa urged China to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens following the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen. Kamikawa requested a thorough investigation and crackdown on anti-Japanese social media posts. Safety concerns have risen among the Japanese community in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:15 IST
Japan Urges China to Secure Japanese Citizens After Stabbing Incident
Yoko Kamikawa Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's top diplomat pressured China on Monday to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens following the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy in Shenzhen. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa demanded an immediate investigation and urged China to combat anti-Japanese social media content.

During the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the United Nations General Assembly, Kamikawa highlighted the importance of safety measures for Japanese residents, especially children. The call for increased security comes after multiple incidents targeting the Japanese community in China.

Japan is also taking matters into its own hands, allocating additional funds to enhance security around Japanese schools and bus stops. Japanese business leaders in China echoed the concerns, emphasizing the need for robust safety protocols for their employees and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

