Maximize Your Rewards with the CheQ and Flipkart Big Billion Days Partnership

CheQ, India's leading credit management platform, has partnered with Flipkart for the highly anticipated Big Billion Days sale, offering users an exclusive opportunity for additional savings on already attractive deals.

From September 26 to October 6, 2024, CheQ users can earn up to double the CheQ Chips, the platform's loyalty points, redeemable for discount vouchers on Flipkart. Users can apply these vouchers at checkout to unlock extra savings on a variety of products such as TVs, fridges, and mobile phones.

This unique partnership is poised to elevate the shopping experience for millions of Flipkart customers by providing enhanced savings across 12+ product categories. Notably, CheQ users can avail exclusive offers on the eagerly awaited Nothing 2A Plus phone.

