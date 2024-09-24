Left Menu

Maximize Your Rewards with the CheQ and Flipkart Big Billion Days Partnership

CheQ, a credit management platform, has partnered with Flipkart for the Big Billion Days sale. Users can earn up to 2x more CheQ Chips, redeemable for discount vouchers on Flipkart. This collaboration promises enhanced savings on various categories, including electronics and home appliances, making the shopping experience even more rewarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:31 IST
Maximize Your Rewards with the CheQ and Flipkart Big Billion Days Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

CheQ, India's leading credit management platform, has partnered with Flipkart for the highly anticipated Big Billion Days sale, offering users an exclusive opportunity for additional savings on already attractive deals.

From September 26 to October 6, 2024, CheQ users can earn up to double the CheQ Chips, the platform's loyalty points, redeemable for discount vouchers on Flipkart. Users can apply these vouchers at checkout to unlock extra savings on a variety of products such as TVs, fridges, and mobile phones.

This unique partnership is poised to elevate the shopping experience for millions of Flipkart customers by providing enhanced savings across 12+ product categories. Notably, CheQ users can avail exclusive offers on the eagerly awaited Nothing 2A Plus phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024