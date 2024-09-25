Capcom's TGS 2024 Sale: Massive Discounts on Iconic Titles

Capcom has rolled out a major sale for its iconic titles as part of TGS 2024, featuring significant discounts on fan-favorites like 'Monster Hunter World: Iceborne' and 'Street Fighter 6'.

Gamers globally can benefit from up to 75% off on 'Monster Hunter World: Iceborne' and 'Iceborne Master Edition'. Additionally, 'Street Fighter 6' sees discounts of up to 50% off.

Other celebrated series, including Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney, are also part of the sale, which extends across platforms including Steam. The sale accompanies the September release of 'Dead Rising Deluxe Remastered'.

(With inputs from agencies.)