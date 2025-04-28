Putin's Peace Gesture: A Ceasefire for WWII Anniversary

Marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Effective from midnight on May 7-8, the ceasefire is a gesture for peace amidst ongoing conflict.

Kremlin officials have urged Ukraine to adhere to the ceasefire, warning of a decisive response should Kiev violate the agreement. Russia has expressed its readiness for precondition-free peace talks to tackle the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, honoring the death of over 27 million Soviet people during World War II. Notable world leaders, including China's Xi Jinping, have been invited to Moscow's parade, though India's attendance remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)