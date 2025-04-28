Left Menu

Putin's Peace Gesture: A Ceasefire for WWII Anniversary

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine starting from midnight on May 7-8. Moscow calls for Ukraine to comply, warning of a strong response to violations and emphasizing readiness for peace talks without preconditions.

Updated: 28-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:51 IST
Marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Effective from midnight on May 7-8, the ceasefire is a gesture for peace amidst ongoing conflict.

Kremlin officials have urged Ukraine to adhere to the ceasefire, warning of a decisive response should Kiev violate the agreement. Russia has expressed its readiness for precondition-free peace talks to tackle the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, honoring the death of over 27 million Soviet people during World War II. Notable world leaders, including China's Xi Jinping, have been invited to Moscow's parade, though India's attendance remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

