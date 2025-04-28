Left Menu

Fort Bliss: Upcoming Migrant Detention Hub

White House border czar Tom Homan announced that Fort Bliss, a Texas military base, may soon be ready to detain migrants. Although no specific timeline was given, preparations are underway to enhance the facility's capacity. Fort Bliss spans El Paso, Texas, and New Mexico.

WASHINGTON, April 28 - Fort Bliss, a military base located in Texas, is expected to become operational for detaining migrants in the near future, as per White House border czar Tom Homan's announcement on Monday. Homan mentioned that the preparation process for Fort Bliss is accelerating, although he did not disclose any specific timeline for when the base might be ready to hold migrants.

Fort Bliss serves as a U.S. Army base with its headquarters in El Paso, Texas. The base's influence stretches into neighboring New Mexico, and it is currently being outfitted to accommodate migrant detainees.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to address the influx of migrants at the U.S. border, as the administration seeks to manage current challenges at immigration facilities.

