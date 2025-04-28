T Mano Thangaraj Rejoins Tamil Nadu Cabinet amid Ministerial Reshuffle

T Mano Thangaraj, the MLA from Padmanabhapuram, was sworn in as a minister on Monday, marking his return to the Tamil Nadu cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. This development comes as a result of a minor cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of two senior ministers.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Thangaraj, who was previously removed as Milk and Dairy Development minister. Interestingly, he was reassigned to the same portfolio. This meeting is particularly significant as it marked the first interaction between the Chief Minister and the Governor after the Supreme Court rendered a favorable verdict for the DMK government.

The reshuffle became necessary after the resignation of ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy, who faced legal challenges. Senthil Balaji was involved in a cash-for-jobs scam investigation, while Ponmudy recently faced criticism over controversial comments. Their portfolios have been reassigned to other ministers, ensuring a seamless transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)