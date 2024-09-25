Left Menu

Bihar Governor Offers Pind Daan in Gaya

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar offered pind daan at Vishnupad temple in Gaya for the salvation of his ancestors' souls. The governor also performed Jal tarpan rituals amid tight security. The ceremony coincided with the annual Pitru Paksha period, attracting devotees globally.

Updated: 25-09-2024 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar offered 'pind daan' at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya on Wednesday, a ritual for the salvation of his ancestors' souls.

In addition to the 'pind-daan', the governor also performed the 'Jal tarpan' rituals. The ceremonies were held under stringent security measures, according to the temple management committee president Shambhu Lal Vitthal.

The visit takes place during the 16-day 'Pitru Paksha' period, which began on September 18, when numerous devotees from around the world come to Vishnupad temple for the traditional 'pind daan' rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

