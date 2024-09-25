Priyanka Gandhi Blasts RGNUL VC Over Privacy Violation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday labeled the incident at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) as 'extremely shameful.' The university's vice-chancellor allegedly conducted a surprise inspection of the girls' hostel, thus violating their privacy.

According to the students, the surprise check included inappropriate comments about their dressing sense. The university authorities have since announced the closure of the institution until further notice.

Priyanka Gandhi, in a post in Hindi on X, stated, 'It is extremely shameful that the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Law University, Patiala, suddenly entered and checked the rooms of the girl students without informing them and made indecent comments on their dressing.' She urged the National Commission for Women to take cognizance of the matter. Student protests demanding the VC's resignation have now entered their fourth day, even as the vice-chancellor denies all allegations.

