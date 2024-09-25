Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Blasts RGNUL VC Over Privacy Violation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the incident at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) where the vice-chancellor allegedly breached the privacy of female students in their hostel. She urged the National Commission for Women to take action. Meanwhile, student protests against the VC continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday labeled the incident at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) as 'extremely shameful.' The university's vice-chancellor allegedly conducted a surprise inspection of the girls' hostel, thus violating their privacy.

According to the students, the surprise check included inappropriate comments about their dressing sense. The university authorities have since announced the closure of the institution until further notice.

Priyanka Gandhi, in a post in Hindi on X, stated, 'It is extremely shameful that the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Law University, Patiala, suddenly entered and checked the rooms of the girl students without informing them and made indecent comments on their dressing.' She urged the National Commission for Women to take cognizance of the matter. Student protests demanding the VC's resignation have now entered their fourth day, even as the vice-chancellor denies all allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

