Bollywood Producer Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix of Rs 47.37 Crore Fraud

Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani has lodged a serious allegation against Netflix India, accusing the streaming giant of cheating him out of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights. The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has initiated a probe, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to official reports, Bhagnani's complaint stems from alleged non-payment for three of his recent Hindi films: 'Hero No 1', 'Mission Raniganj', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The producer asserts that the agreed-upon sum remains unpaid by Netflix.

In a counter-statement, Netflix has dismissed Bhagnani's claims as baseless. A spokesperson stated that it is in fact Pooja Entertainment that owes money to Netflix, emphasizing their strong track record with the Indian creative sector.

