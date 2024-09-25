Bollywood Producer Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix of Rs 47.37 Crore Fraud
Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani has accused Netflix India of defrauding him of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights. The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating the claims, which Netflix has denied, asserting that Pooja Entertainment actually owes them money.
Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani has lodged a serious allegation against Netflix India, accusing the streaming giant of cheating him out of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights. The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has initiated a probe, sources confirmed on Wednesday.
According to official reports, Bhagnani's complaint stems from alleged non-payment for three of his recent Hindi films: 'Hero No 1', 'Mission Raniganj', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The producer asserts that the agreed-upon sum remains unpaid by Netflix.
In a counter-statement, Netflix has dismissed Bhagnani's claims as baseless. A spokesperson stated that it is in fact Pooja Entertainment that owes money to Netflix, emphasizing their strong track record with the Indian creative sector.
