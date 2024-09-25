Left Menu

Bollywood Producer Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix of Rs 47.37 Crore Fraud

Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani has accused Netflix India of defrauding him of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights. The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating the claims, which Netflix has denied, asserting that Pooja Entertainment actually owes them money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:06 IST
Bollywood Producer Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix of Rs 47.37 Crore Fraud
Vashu Bhagnani
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani has lodged a serious allegation against Netflix India, accusing the streaming giant of cheating him out of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights. The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has initiated a probe, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to official reports, Bhagnani's complaint stems from alleged non-payment for three of his recent Hindi films: 'Hero No 1', 'Mission Raniganj', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The producer asserts that the agreed-upon sum remains unpaid by Netflix.

In a counter-statement, Netflix has dismissed Bhagnani's claims as baseless. A spokesperson stated that it is in fact Pooja Entertainment that owes money to Netflix, emphasizing their strong track record with the Indian creative sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024