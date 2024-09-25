Preparations Underway for PM Modi's Pune Visit Amidst Heavy Rains

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the SP College ground in Pune, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program will take place, after heavy rains left pools of muddy water. Pawar assured that measures are being implemented to ensure no inconvenience to attendees.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to flag off a Metro train and inaugurate multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 22,600 crore ahead of the assembly elections. After his arrival, Modi will travel from Civil Court Metro station to Swargate, interacting with students and Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries.

To address the issue of muddy conditions, a platform will be constructed above the ground for seating arrangements. Continuous work through the night will ensure readiness. Additionally, the water resources department has warned of potential heavy rains from September 24 to 29, which might necessitate controlled water discharge from nearby dams.

(With inputs from agencies.)