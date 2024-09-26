Left Menu

AJIO and H&M Collaboration: A New Era of Fashion E-Tailing

Reliance Retail's AJIO will now feature H&M's products as part of a new collaboration. This partnership aims to enhance H&M’s online presence and make affordable, high-quality fashion more accessible through AJIO. The collection will include womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and home decor, enriching AJIO's offerings with top international brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail's fashion e-tailer AJIO has announced a significant partnership with Swedish fast fashion giant H&M. The collaboration, revealed in a joint statement on Thursday, aims to boost H&M's online presence by offering its products on the AJIO platform.

This joint venture is expected to make affordable, high-quality fashion more accessible to a wider audience, as H&M joins AJIO's robust brand portfolio. The partnership will see the launch of over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and home decor, enhancing the diverse range of options available on AJIO.

Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the platform's commitment to bringing the latest global brands to its customers. Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager of H&M India, highlighted the benefits of AJIO's digital platform and expansive reach, which will extend H&M's fashion offerings to even more discerning customers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

