Left Menu

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns Against Structured Religious Conversions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised concerns about structured religious conversions in India, describing it as contrary to constitutional principles and Indian values. He emphasized the urgency of countering these influences during his address at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024. Dhankhar lauded the spirit of service inherent in Hindu society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:59 IST
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns Against Structured Religious Conversions
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised an alarm on Thursday about structured religious conversions in India, labeling them as contrary to the nation's values and constitutional principles. Speaking at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, Dhankhar described this phenomenon as a 'sugar-coated philosophy' being used to target vulnerable sections of society.

'This is very dangerous and is happening through policy, institutionally, and in a planned conspiracy. Vulnerable sections, including tribals, are being targeted with temptations,' Dhankhar stated.

He stressed the need to combat these forces urgently, arguing that India's unity is at risk. Dhankhar also highlighted the inclusive nature and service ethos of Hindu society, noting that the Preamble of the Constitution mirrors the essence of Sanatan Dharma. Despite historical invasions and foreign rule, he pointed out that the Indian spirit of service remains undiminished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024