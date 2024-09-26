VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns Against Structured Religious Conversions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised an alarm on Thursday about structured religious conversions in India, labeling them as contrary to the nation's values and constitutional principles. Speaking at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, Dhankhar described this phenomenon as a 'sugar-coated philosophy' being used to target vulnerable sections of society.

'This is very dangerous and is happening through policy, institutionally, and in a planned conspiracy. Vulnerable sections, including tribals, are being targeted with temptations,' Dhankhar stated.

He stressed the need to combat these forces urgently, arguing that India's unity is at risk. Dhankhar also highlighted the inclusive nature and service ethos of Hindu society, noting that the Preamble of the Constitution mirrors the essence of Sanatan Dharma. Despite historical invasions and foreign rule, he pointed out that the Indian spirit of service remains undiminished.

(With inputs from agencies.)