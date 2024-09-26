Left Menu

Vice President Raises Alarm Over Structured Religious Conversions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced concern over structured religious conversions, stating they oppose India's values and constitutional principles. These conversions, often targeting vulnerable sections, are facilitated through policies and planned conspiracies. Dhankhar emphasized the essence of Sanatan Dharma in Indian constitutional values and urged vigilance against divisive forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed serious concerns about religious conversions occurring in a structured manner, which he claims are contrary to India's values and constitutional principles. He highlighted that these conversions often employ a 'sugar-coated philosophy' to lure vulnerable sections of society, including tribals.

Speaking at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024, Dhankhar warned that such conversions are not only dangerous but are being carried out through institutional policies and planned conspiracies. He urged for swift and vigilant action to counter these sinister forces aiming to fragment India. 'A sugar-coated philosophy is being sold,' he said. 'Vulnerable sections of the society, including tribals, are being targeted and lured with temptations.'

Dhankhar also emphasized the significance of Sanatan Dharma in Indian constitutional values. 'The Preamble of the Constitution reflects the essence of Sanatan Dharma,' he stated, adding that the inclusive nature of Hinduism is vital for humanity's progress. He praised the enduring spirit of service in Hindu society, noting that it remains robust despite historical challenges and criticism from contemporary studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

