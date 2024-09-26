CJI Chandrachud Honors Jurist MK Nambyar's Lasting Legacy

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday paid rich tributes to noted jurist M K Nambyar, praising his substantial contributions to Indian jurisprudence. Chandrachud emphasized that Nambyar's repeated efforts to highlight the interconnected nature of fundamental rights have profoundly influenced constitutional law.

Born in 1898 in Kerala's Kasargod district, Nambyar entered the legal profession in the 1920s, becoming a prominent lawyer at the Supreme Court and Madras High Court. He passed away in 1975, remembered for defending fundamental rights and the Constitution's basic structure.

Speaking at the MK Nambyar Memorial Lecture organized by his son, former Attorney General K K Venugopal, and grandson, senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal, CJI Chandrachud noted the long-lasting relevance of Nambyar's initially radical ideas. He praised Nambyar's legacy, asserting that it is embedded within the broader continuum of the Constitution itself.

