Kerala CM Highlights 100-Year-Old Message of Unity by Sree Narayana Guru

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the relevance of the all-religion meet held 100 years ago led by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The meet underscored that all religions share a common essence, a message that remains pertinent amid modern conflicts and labor issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:43 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday highlighted the enduring relevance of the all-religion meet held 100 years ago under the leadership of renowned social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Vijayan, while inaugurating a seminar at the Aluva Advaita Ashram, reiterated that the central message of the 1924 inter-faith conference—that the core essence of all religions is fundamentally the same—remains especially significant today.

In light of global conflicts such as the violence in Gaza, Vijayan stressed the pivotal role of the conference's humanitarian message in combating ethnic hatred and modern-day labor exploitation, urging for its wider dissemination and application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

