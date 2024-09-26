Left Menu

Rescue Operation for Stranded Pilgrims in Gujarat

A rescue operation was initiated after 55 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were stranded on a flooded causeway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. Initially transferred to a truck, the vehicle also became stranded. Officials await water levels to recede for safe evacuation, ensuring all pilgrims are safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, a rescue operation was launched on Thursday evening when 55 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu got stranded on a flooded causeway over a river. Officials said the pilgrims were initially in a luxury bus, which became stuck due to rising waters.

The rescuers then transferred the pilgrims to a truck through the bus windows to ensure their safety. However, the truck also got stranded on the flooded causeway. Bhavnagar disaster management division deputy mamlatdar Satish Jambucha confirmed these details, adding that heavy rains had caused the flooding.

The pilgrims were en route to Bhavnagar city after visiting the Nishkalank Mahadev temple near Koliyak village. Although the situation is currently under control and the pilgrims are safe inside the truck, officials are waiting for the water levels to recede to move the vehicle to safety. Police and senior officials are on the scene to manage the ongoing operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

