Mumbai Crisis: Disaster Management Act Invoked to Combat Water Tanker Strike

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has invoked the Disaster Management Act to mitigate the impact of an ongoing water tanker operator strike, aiming to streamline water supply with private resources amidst staunch MWTA resistance, during critical summer months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:46 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has enacted the Disaster Management Act to address a pressing issue arising from the ongoing strike by tanker operators. This decisive move aims to maintain essential water supplies by requisitioning private tankers, wells, and borewells, utilizing police and transport offices for streamlined operations across Mumbai.

The strike was initiated by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) to contest revised Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) guidelines. Despite negotiations and political interventions, the MWTA remained firm in their protest, threatening water supply continuity for residential societies and key infrastructure amid Mumbai's summer.

Stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed by the BMC, requiring collaboration from various municipal departments to ensure efficient tanker deployment. Security and fair pricing mechanisms are also put in place. The city's civic leaders, under pressure from both state and national authorities, continue to seek resolution strategies, balancing regulation adherence and the operational needs of tanker owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

