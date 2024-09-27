Left Menu

Melania Trump Opens Up About Family Life and Donald Trump's Presidency

In her first interview in two years, Melania Trump, former First Lady, described her husband's survival of two life attempts as 'miracles.' She also discussed their family life, her husband's political challenges, and her upcoming memoir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:40 IST
In an exclusive interview, Melania Trump, the former First Lady, broke her two-year silence to discuss her husband Donald Trump's survival of two assassination attempts, describing them as 'miracles.' She shared new insights into the former president's desire for more children and her own contentment with their single child, Barron. Additionally, Melania touched upon her absence from the campaign trail and Republican National Convention, emphasizing the media's role in creating a 'toxic atmosphere' against her husband, whom she defended vigorously.

The Slovenian-born former fashion model highlighted her experiences in the fashion industry as key to developing the resilience needed to endure public scrutiny. She credited this background with preparing her for the intense judgment that comes with being the spouse of one of America's most polarizing political figures. Despite the pressure, she affirmed her position and called for an end to the negative portrayal of her husband.

Melania also revealed personal details about their son Barron, who chose to remain in New York and attend New York University. She expressed support for his decision and stated she does not feel like an 'empty nester.' Promoting her upcoming memoir, set for release on October 8, Melania offered a rare glimpse into her private life and thoughts during these turbulent times.

