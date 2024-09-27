Left Menu

Ramky Infrastructure Wins Prestigious ET Now Infra Focus Award for Water Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited won the ‘Most Admired Emerging Company in Water Infrastructure’ award at the 9th edition ET Now Infra Focus Awards 2024. The victory follows the inauguration of their leachate treatment plant in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, which exemplifies innovation in water treatment and sustainable urban infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:57 IST
Ramky Infrastructure Limited, a key player in India's sustainable infrastructure sector, celebrated a significant victory, clinching the 'Most Admired Emerging Company in Water Infrastructure' at the 9th edition ET Now Infra Focus Awards 2024.

The accolade comes on the heels of the inauguration of their groundbreaking legacy leachate treatment plant in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad. This facility, the first of its kind in India, addresses environmental challenges and has reclaimed nearly 70 acres of land, restoring the Malkaram Tank to its natural state.

Under the Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Maintain (BOO) model, the INR 251.01 crore project exemplifies advanced water treatment technology and sets a benchmark for sustainable urban development in India. Moreover, it emphasizes Ramky Infrastructure's commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

