South Asian Migrant Workers Set Guinness World Record in Singapore Cricket Tournament

Migrant workers in Singapore, mainly from South Asia, achieved a Guinness World Record by participating in the largest cricket tournament played at a single venue. Organised by the Singapore Social Cricket League, the event featured 102 teams and 2,220 players, promoting racial harmony and community integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapire | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Migrant workers in Singapore, primarily from South Asia, have gained global recognition for their participation in a record-setting cricket tournament. According to a report released on Friday, these workers played in the Singapore Social Cricket League (SCL), which was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the 'largest cricket tournament played at a single venue.'

From July 13 to September 15, the event took place, featuring 102 teams, 286 matches, and 2,220 players. The tournament aimed to foster racial harmony, assist in the integration of new immigrants, and help different racial groups bond, explained Shaji Philips, chairman of the SCL's organizing committee.

Guinness World Records' official adjudicator Sonia Ushirogochi, who flew in from Tokyo for the event, noted the rigorous verification process, which included video recordings and player registration data to ensure compliance with International Cricket Council rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

