BJP MLA Conducts 'Purification Ceremony' at Municipal Corporation to Eradicate Corruption

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya from Hawa Mahal constituency, also known as the mahant of the Hathoj Dham temple, performed a 'purification ceremony' at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage (JMCH) to cleanse it of corruption and welcome Congress turncoats into the BJP.

The ceremony, which included sprinkling 'Gangajal' and 'gaumutra' on officials and councillors, took place before the newly appointed BJP mayor, Kusum Yadav, assumed office. Seven Congress councillors and one independent joined the BJP, facilitating Yadav's new role.

Acharya stated that the ritual aimed to cleanse the officials and councillors who were allegedly forced into corrupt practices. While the move drew some eyebrows, the BJP and ex-Congress members supported the ceremony, emphasizing its cultural significance. Congress state general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi criticized the act, pointing out the irony of defectors being 'absolved' of alleged sins upon joining the BJP.

