Shocking Sacrificial Ritual at School Results in Child's Death

An 11-year-old child was tragically killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras as part of a suspected sacrificial ritual aimed at making the school more prosperous, police reported on Friday.

In a shocking turn of events, the school's owner, director, principal, and two teachers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime, according to official statements.

Police investigations revealed the chilling motive behind the murder, with the postmortem confirming strangulation as the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)