Tributes Pour in for Ashok Singhal on His Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid homage to Ashok Singhal, the former international president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, on his birth anniversary. Singhal was hailed as a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and a staunch defender of Hindu culture and ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders commemorated Ashok Singhal, former international president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, on his birth anniversary. Adityanath praised Singhal as a supreme devotee of Lord Ram and a significant figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement through a post on social media platform X.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described Singhal as a 'Ram seeker, ascetic, and passionate speaker of Hindutva' who left an enduring impact on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Terming him a 'great leader,' Maurya noted Singhal's lifelong dedication to protecting Hindu culture.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also paid their respects, highlighting Singhal's unparalleled contributions to the nation. Born in Agra in 1926, Ashok Singhal played a pivotal role in the Ram temple movement and passed away in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

