Left Menu

Tributes Paid to Bhagat Singh on Birth Anniversary by UP Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state leaders paid tributes to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. Adityanath hailed Bhagat Singh's sacrifice for India's freedom, while Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak praised his passion and revolutionary spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:18 IST
Tributes Paid to Bhagat Singh on Birth Anniversary by UP Leaders
Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders in the state on Saturday commemorated the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, a revered freedom fighter. The leaders praised his ultimate sacrifice and unwavering dedication to India's struggle for independence.

In a social media post in Hindi, Adityanath paid a 'humble tribute' to Bhagat Singh, highlighting his sacrifice as eternal and inspirational for future generations. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also honored Bhagat Singh's courage and martyrdom, reflecting on the freedom fighter's lasting impact.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described Bhagat Singh as the 'brave son of Mother India' and lauded his role in igniting revolutionary fervor among the youth. Bhagat Singh, who was born in 1907 and executed by the British at 23, remains a symbol of India's resistance to colonial rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024