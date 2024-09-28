Tributes Paid to Bhagat Singh on Birth Anniversary by UP Leaders
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state leaders paid tributes to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. Adityanath hailed Bhagat Singh's sacrifice for India's freedom, while Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak praised his passion and revolutionary spirit.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders in the state on Saturday commemorated the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, a revered freedom fighter. The leaders praised his ultimate sacrifice and unwavering dedication to India's struggle for independence.
In a social media post in Hindi, Adityanath paid a 'humble tribute' to Bhagat Singh, highlighting his sacrifice as eternal and inspirational for future generations. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also honored Bhagat Singh's courage and martyrdom, reflecting on the freedom fighter's lasting impact.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described Bhagat Singh as the 'brave son of Mother India' and lauded his role in igniting revolutionary fervor among the youth. Bhagat Singh, who was born in 1907 and executed by the British at 23, remains a symbol of India's resistance to colonial rule.
