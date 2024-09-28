Jaipur Rugs Expands Global Footprint with New Flagship Store in Singapore

Handmade rugs maker Jaipur Rugs on Saturday announced the inauguration of a new flagship store in Singapore, bolstering its global market presence.

This marks Jaipur Rugs' fourth international store, following launches in London, Dubai, and Milan, as well as expansions into the US, China, and Russia through sister concerns and franchises.

"This second international opening in just three months underscores Jaipur Rugs' strategic drive into the global design landscape," the company stated. Jaipur Rugs also plans to open up to three new stores in the domestic market.

