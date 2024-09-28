Jaipur Rugs Expands Global Footprint with New Flagship Store in Singapore
Handmade rugs maker Jaipur Rugs has expanded its global market presence by opening a new flagship store in Singapore, its fourth international store. The company, known for its rich cultural heritage and community empowerment, operates stores in London, Dubai, and Milan, and plans further expansions both internationally and domestically.
This marks Jaipur Rugs' fourth international store, following launches in London, Dubai, and Milan, as well as expansions into the US, China, and Russia through sister concerns and franchises.
"This second international opening in just three months underscores Jaipur Rugs' strategic drive into the global design landscape," the company stated. Jaipur Rugs also plans to open up to three new stores in the domestic market.
