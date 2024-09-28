Left Menu

Jaipur Rugs Expands Global Footprint with New Flagship Store in Singapore

Handmade rugs maker Jaipur Rugs has expanded its global market presence by opening a new flagship store in Singapore, its fourth international store. The company, known for its rich cultural heritage and community empowerment, operates stores in London, Dubai, and Milan, and plans further expansions both internationally and domestically.

Handmade rugs maker Jaipur Rugs on Saturday announced the inauguration of a new flagship store in Singapore, bolstering its global market presence.

This marks Jaipur Rugs' fourth international store, following launches in London, Dubai, and Milan, as well as expansions into the US, China, and Russia through sister concerns and franchises.

"This second international opening in just three months underscores Jaipur Rugs' strategic drive into the global design landscape," the company stated. Jaipur Rugs also plans to open up to three new stores in the domestic market.

