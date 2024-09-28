4th Kauvery Marathon Salem: T-Shirt & Medal Unveiling Highlights

The 4th Kauvery Marathon Salem is set to bring together nearly 5,000 participants on 27th September 2024. Titled 'Run for Your Healthy Heart,' the marathon highlights the significance of cardiovascular health and physical fitness.

The official marathon T-shirt and medal were unveiled today by Mr. V. Selvam, the Facility Director of Kauvery Hospital Salem. He emphasized the marathon's role in raising heart health awareness and praised the community's growing commitment to cardiovascular wellness.

As the marathon day approaches, participants are gearing up to champion the pivotal cause of heart health and overall fitness, aligning with this year's theme.

(With inputs from agencies.)