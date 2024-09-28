Brightening Life's Moments: 'Glimmers' by Calin Hargreaves

Instagram poet and artist Calin Hargreaves has released a new illustrated journal titled 'Glimmers'. Published by Penguin, the journal is a beautifully crafted guide designed to inspire readers to find light even in the darkest of times.

The book features daily or weekly prompts aimed at helping 'journalers' reconnect with themselves, reduce anxiety, and cultivate mindfulness. In the book, Hargreaves shares, 'Each poem and illustration in the journal has been lovingly crafted, a personal gift from my heart to yours. They capture the depths of my experiences—the darkness, light, pain, and healing that life has given me.'

According to the publishers, 'Glimmers' invites readers to explore their own fleeting sparks of light that brighten life's darker moments. With thoughtful prompts and space for personal reflection, this journal serves as a sanctuary for self-discovery, healing, and embracing the beauty in life's simple pleasures.

