Poetry and Protest: The Conviction of Darya Kozyreva
A Russian court sentenced activist Darya Kozyreva to nearly three years in prison for anti-war protests using poetry and graffiti. Kozyreva was found guilty of 'discrediting' the Russian army, yet maintains her innocence, becoming a symbol of opposition amid increasing crackdowns on dissent.
A Russian court has sentenced Darya Kozyreva, a 19-year-old activist, to two years and eight months in prison for protesting against the conflict in Ukraine using 19th-century poetry and graffiti.
Kozyreva's case highlights the repression of dissent in Russia, as she is among over 230 people imprisoned for anti-war positions, according to Nobel-winning human rights group Memorial.
Despite pleading not guilty and maintaining her innocence, Kozyreva was found guilty of 'discrediting' the Russian army, a move that has drawn criticism from observers of Russia's tightening grip on freedom of expression.
