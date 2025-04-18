Poetry and Protest: The Conviction of Darya Kozyreva

A Russian court has sentenced Darya Kozyreva, a 19-year-old activist, to two years and eight months in prison for protesting against the conflict in Ukraine using 19th-century poetry and graffiti.

Kozyreva's case highlights the repression of dissent in Russia, as she is among over 230 people imprisoned for anti-war positions, according to Nobel-winning human rights group Memorial.

Despite pleading not guilty and maintaining her innocence, Kozyreva was found guilty of 'discrediting' the Russian army, a move that has drawn criticism from observers of Russia's tightening grip on freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)