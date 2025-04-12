Poetry: The Forthright Voice for Justice

Javed Akhtar, a celebrated screenwriter and lyricist, has highlighted poetry's crucial role in representing societal justice. Speaking at the Samashti Arts and Literature Festival held in memory of Namdeo Dhasal, Akhtar asserted that poetry stands as the 'vocal cords of society', advocating for equality and justice worldwide.

During the gathering, Akhtar criticized the right wing for its inability to generate influential poets, pointing out that poetry universally embraces a value system centered on justice and love. By celebrating poets like Dhasal, whose works advocate for justice, Akhtar emphasized the enduring power of poetic expression.

The event also witnessed Sandeep Tamgadge, Nagaland's Additional Director General of Police, commend the Samashti Foundation while highlighting the media's one-sided focus. The festival concluded with the honoring of esteemed journalists, emphasizing the inclusive impact of cultural expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)