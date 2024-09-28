Tragic Discovery: Carpenter and Four Daughters Found Dead in Delhi

In a heartbreaking incident, the decomposed bodies of a 46-year-old man and his four daughters were discovered in their rented accommodation in Vasant Kunj, southwest Delhi, on Friday. The man, identified as Heeralal Sharma, worked as a carpenter for nearly three decades and had been living with his daughters Neetu, Nikki, Neeru, and Nidhi.

The bodies were discovered without any injury marks, alongside packets of celphos poison and a suspicious liquid, raising suspicions of suicide. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena, an investigation is ongoing, although no evidence of foul play has surfaced. Neighbors last saw the family on September 24, and multiple claims about the daughters' physical conditions are being verified.

Police reached the spot after neighbors complained about a foul smell emanating from the flat, which led them to break open the door with the help of a fire brigade team. They found Sharma lying dead in one room and his daughters in another. The tragic event follows Sharma's wife's death from cancer last year, leaving him depressed and struggling with the care of his daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)