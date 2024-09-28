Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Emphasizes the Pivotal Role of Women and Education in India's Development

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the crucial role of women's education in India's progress, citing historical significance from the Vedic era. He praised the National Education Policy and the Women Reservation Bill, highlighting education as a key to equality and societal development during his interaction at the India International School in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:23 IST
On Saturday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the essential role of women's education in driving India's progress. Speaking at the India International School in Jaipur, he remarked, ''Women and education are the two wheels of the chariot that will drive the nation.''

Dhankhar pointed out that education is the greatest leveller in society, fostering equality and supporting democracy. He reflected on the Vedic era, where women's education and participation were highly valued, and applauded the recent Women Reservation Bill mandating one-third reservation in legislatures.

He praised India's rapid development and investment opportunities, attributing these advancements to the National Education Policy. Dhankhar stressed that education should go beyond mere degrees, advocating for a system that maximizes students' talents. He also noted the growing transparency and equality before the law under the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

