Shankaracharya Advocates for One Lakh Cow Sheds and Ban on Cow Slaughter

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, has revealed plans to operationalize 100,000 cowsheds nationwide, aiming to protect cows revered by Hindus.

Speaking in Tripura, the seer recounted the long-standing demand to ban cow slaughter, a promise yet to be fulfilled 78 years post-independence. Many Hindus are disheartened by the inaction.

Declaring the establishment of numerous cowsheds, Shankaracharya called for legislative action against cow slaughter, stressing respect for gau mata. He also acknowledged opposition in beef-consuming northeastern states but hoped for voluntary dietary changes.

