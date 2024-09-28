Adani Group's Coal Mining Project in Chhattisgarh Cleared Again Amid Controversy

The Centre has given the green light to a coal mining project in Chhattisgarh, operated by an Adani Group company, despite previous revocation by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The project, valued at Rs 7,465 crore, affects 14 villages and has been met with significant socio-economic and health concerns. Records suggest that the reapproval came even as studies warned about the project's adverse impacts.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the decision, pointing out that the NGT had already quashed the earlier approval, primarily due to inadequacies in the 2019 public hearing. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change granted the new clearance based on the same disputed hearing, citing compliance with the 2006 Environment Impact Assessment Notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)