Arshad Warsi Clarifies Controversial Remarks on Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Actor Arshad Warsi has addressed the criticism he faced for describing Telugu star Prabhas as looking like a 'joker' in the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Speaking at the IIFA Awards 2024 green carpet, Warsi clarified that his comments were directed at the character portrayed by Prabhas, not the actor himself. He praised Prabhas as a 'brilliant actor'.

Warsi also emphasized the need for unity within the Indian film industry, expressing frustration with the use of terms like Bollywood and Tollywood. He stressed that the industry should be viewed as one cohesive entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)