Shah Rukh Khan and 'Animal' Lead IIFA 2024 Winners

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the best actor trophy at the IIFA 2024 ceremony. The film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, dominated the event, securing awards for best picture, best director, and best supporting actor.

Other major winners included Rani Mukerji receiving the best actress award for her performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' and Anil Kapoor winning best supporting actor for his role in 'Animal.'

The event also celebrated performances by Shabana Azmi, Bobby Deol, and notable contributions in music and playback singing by Pritam, Vishal Mishra, and Shilpa Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)