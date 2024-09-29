Shah Rukh Khan and 'Animal' Lead IIFA 2024 Winners
Shah Rukh Khan clinched the best actor award at IIFA 2024, while the film 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, won multiple accolades, including best picture, best director, and supporting actor. Other notable winners included Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.
Other major winners included Rani Mukerji receiving the best actress award for her performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' and Anil Kapoor winning best supporting actor for his role in 'Animal.'
The event also celebrated performances by Shabana Azmi, Bobby Deol, and notable contributions in music and playback singing by Pritam, Vishal Mishra, and Shilpa Rao.
