Prime Minister Modi Pays Tributes to Gandhi and Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday honored Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic leader of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi emphasized that Gandhi's life and ideals of truth, harmony, and equality continue to inspire the people of India.

Recognized globally as the father of the nation, Gandhi's steadfast commitment to truth and non-violence has motivated countless politicians and activists worldwide.

Modi also paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second prime minister, who shares the same birthdate as Gandhi.

Modi praised Shastri for his dedication to the nation's soldiers, farmers, and his famous slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' as well as his widely respected simplicity and honesty.

