Left Menu

President Draupadi Murmu to Inaugurate Global Summit on Spirituality in Sirohi

President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate a four-day Global Summit at Brahma Kumaris’ international headquarters in Sirohi. The event, focused on building a clean and healthy society through spirituality, will see participation from over 15 countries. Key national leaders and union ministers will also attend and address the conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:05 IST
President Draupadi Murmu to Inaugurate Global Summit on Spirituality in Sirohi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Draupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate a four-day Global Summit at the international headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris organization in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on October 4.

The summit will attract delegates from over 15 countries, representing varied fields like education, science, sports, art and culture, politics, and social service.

The event will delve into the theme of creating a clean and healthy society through spirituality, with several prominent national leaders such as Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024