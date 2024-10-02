President Draupadi Murmu to Inaugurate Global Summit on Spirituality in Sirohi

President Draupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate a four-day Global Summit at the international headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris organization in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on October 4.

The summit will attract delegates from over 15 countries, representing varied fields like education, science, sports, art and culture, politics, and social service.

The event will delve into the theme of creating a clean and healthy society through spirituality, with several prominent national leaders such as Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in attendance.

