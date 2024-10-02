Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations Bring Together Cultures in Beijing's Chaoyang Park

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated on Wednesday at Beijing's Chaoyang Park, featuring a unique cultural blend of local school children reciting his teachings in Mandarin while an Odissi dance performance by Beijing-based dancers on his favourite bhajan punctuated the event.

The park, home to a statue of Gandhi sculpted by Chinese sculptor Prof. Yuan Xikun since 2005, resonated with the recitations and performances, symbolizing a bridge between Indian and Chinese cultures. This was followed by an Indian community play titled 'Ahimsa: The Gandhi Way,' directed by Ketkee Thakar and written by Ayushi Sugandhi.

Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat, alongside other diplomats and local admirers, paid floral tributes. Rawat expressed gratitude to Prof. Yuan and emphasized the statue's role as a political symbol, celebrating Gandhi—a visionary of truth, non-violence, and social justice—and his impact on the world stage.

