Pope Francis' Reform Synod Focuses on Women's Roles

Pope Francis opened the second phase of his comprehensive Catholic reform project on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for women to take on more significant roles in the church, although ordained ministry remains excluded.

He led an opening Mass at St. Peter's Square with 368 bishops and laypeople who will discuss the church's future behind closed doors for the next three weeks, aiming to make it more attuned to modern-day Catholics' needs.

Several contentious issues remain off the table, including ministering to LGBTQ+ Catholics and allowing women to serve as deacons. These topics have been relegated to 10 study groups working parallel to the synod, with final proposals expected by October 26.

