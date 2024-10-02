Tributes Paid to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer honored Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. The Governor highlighted Gandhi's impactful non-violent resistance and his global influence. Naidu stressed the importance of following Gandhi's principles to move the country forward.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer honored Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
The Governor remarked that Gandhi Jayanthi is observed worldwide as the 'International Day of Non-Violence,' emphasizing that Gandhi's sacrifices were pivotal for the nation. He noted Gandhi's global impact through his peaceful resistance and mass civil disobedience, which has inspired numerous world leaders. Gandhi's dedication to simple living and his unwavering belief in 'Truth' and 'Non-violence' continue to inspire generations, he said in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu, in his message, emphasized the critical need to adhere to Gandhi's principles of non-violence, which played a significant role in unshackling India from British rule. 'It's our duty to follow the way shown by the Father of the Nation to propel the country forward,' Naidu stated in a post on X.
